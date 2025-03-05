High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

It’s section tournament time, and the best teams are yet to face challenges of the type that roil the rankings.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 8:00PM
Orono guard Brennan Doherty fouls Benilde-St. Margaret's guard Jaleel Donley in a January game pitting two teams ranked high in the Minnesota Top 25. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s time for the contenders to take a step forward and for the pretenders to be eliminated.

Section tournament play is underway, and teams are dropping by the wayside.

The first 17 teams remain the same in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 boys basketball rankings, most having drawn either first-round byes or opponents below .500. The action will heat up later this week.

All four classes are represented in the Top 25. The top team in each classification is No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1) in Class 4A, No. 3 Mankato East (25-1) in Class 3A, No. 9 Albany (25-0) in Class 2A and No. 25 Cherry (25-1) in Class 1A.

Three other teams remain unbeaten with Albany. They are No. 7 Tartan (25-0) in Class 4A, No. 11 Waseca (27-0) in Class 2A and unranked Southland (28-0) in Class 1A.

The Minnesota Top 25

All schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1) Last week: No. 1

2. Hopkins (25-1) Last week: No. 2

3. Mankato East (Class 3A, 25-1) Last week: No. 3

4. Alexandria (Class 3A, 23-3) Last week: No. 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 24-2) Last week: No. 5

6. Orono (Class 3A, 19-7) Last week: No. 6

7. Tartan (25-0) Last week: No. 7

8. Wayzata (23-4) Last week: No. 8

9. Albany (Class 2A, 25-0) Last week: No. 9

10. Shakopee (21-5) Last week: No. 10

11. Waseca (Class 2A, 27-0) Last week: No. 11

12. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 20-5) Last week: No. 12

13. Champlin Park (22-4) Last week: No. 13

14. Caledonia (Class 2A, 26-2) Last week: No. 14

15. Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-5) Last week: No. 15

16. Apple Valley (21-6) Last week: No. 16

17. Prior Lake (20-6) Last week: 17

18. East Ridge (20-6) Last week: No. 19

19. Richfield (Class 3A, 21-5) Last week: No. 20

20. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 20-5) Last week: No. 21

21. Minnetonka (18-8) Last week: No. 18

22. Byron (Class 3A, 23-3) Last week: No. 22

23. Moorhead (19-7) Last week: No. 23

24. Anoka (20-6) Last week: No. 24

25. Cherry (Class 1A, 25-1) Last week: No. 25

