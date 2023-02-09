Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOYS

35

Career-high points scored by Minnetonka 6-1 junior guard Andy Stefonowicz in a 98-84 victory over Eastview. He is averaging 25.8 points in his past four games.

36

Points-per-game average for Brooklyn Center 6-0 senior guard Quyavant Douglas over his past five games. He is averaging 30.6 points per game for the season.

38

Points scored by Buffalo 6-1 senior guard Nate Dahl in an 81-75 victory over Minnetonka in a Lake Conference game. It was his fifth game of the season with at least 30 points.

46

Points scored by St. Francis 6-9 senior forward Matthew Bothun in an 81-52 victory over Pine City, setting a school record. Bothun, committed to North Dakota for college, also became St. Francis' all-time leading scorer during that game, running his total to 1,564 points.

2,000

Scoring milestone surpassed by Hayfield 6-1 senior guard Isaac Matti in a 77-58 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo. He finished with a triple-double, 27 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

GIRLS

36

Career-high points scored by St. Louis Park 5-7 junior guard Evelyn Schmitz in a 65-63 loss to Waconia. She is averaging 14.9 points per game this season.

40

Points scored by Holy Family 6-0 junior forward Jocelyn Land in a 66-57 loss at Delano. Land, committed to Butler for college, went through a six-game stretch in which she averaged 30.7 points per game.

69

Total points scored by Columbia Heights 5-9 senior forward Lilah Bergan scored in back-to-back games. She had 35 points in a 62-57 victory over Minneapolis North and 34 in a 46-44 triumph over Apple Valley.

300

Career wins milestone reached by Henning girls basketball coach Mike Heopla in a 61-21 victory over his hometown team, Sebeka. The Hornets are 19-1 this season.

2,000

Career points milestone surpassed by St. Michael-Albertville 5-10 senior guard Tessa Johnson in a 77-53 victory over Wayzata. Johnson, committed to South Carolina for college, is averaging 23.1 points per game.

STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (17-0); 2. Lakeville North (16-2); 3. Eastview (14-4); 4. Wayzata (14-3); 5. Buffalo (16-3); 6. Minnetonka (14-4); 7. East Ridge (13-5); 8. Hopkins (14-6); 9. Andover (13-5); 10. Shakopee (11-6).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (13-5); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (15-3); 3. DeLaSalle (16-4); 4. St. Thomas Academy (14-5); 5. Mahtomedi (15-3); 6. Orono (13-5); 7. Alexandria (12-3); 8. Mankato East (13-4); 9. Princeton (14-3); 10. South St. Paul (13-5).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (17-2); 2. Lake City (19-1); 3. Maranatha (17-2); 4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (18-1); 5. Maple River (20-2); 6. Minneapolis North (11-7); 7. Albany (17-1); 8. Minnehaha Academy (13-6); 9. Perham (16-3); 10. Norwood Young America (14-2).

Class 1A

1. Cass Lake-Bena (18-1); 2. New Life Academy (14-4); 3. Cherry (15-3); 4. Henning (18-1); 5. Goodhue (19-2); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (18-0); 7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (15-3); 8. Hayfield (18-4); 9. Spring Grove (18-1); 10. Lyle-Pacelli (17-3).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (19-1); 2. Chaska (20-1); 3. Wayzata (17-3); 4. St. Michael-Albertville (18-2); 5. East Ridge (18-3); 6. Maple Grove (17-3); 7. Eden Prairie (14-7); 8. Lakeville North (15-5); 9. Stillwater (17-3); 10. Rosemount (16-4).

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (15-5); 2. Becker (18-3); 3. Grand Rapids (20-2); 4. Stewartville (20-2); 5. Jordan (17-2); 6. DeLaSalle (14-5); 7. Holy Angels (15-4); 8. Alexandria (16-4); 9. Detroit Lakes (18-3); 10. Mahtomedi (14-5).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (17-2); 2. New London-Spicer (20-0); 3. Albany (19-1); 4. Goodhue (20-3); 5. Minnehaha Academy (15-4); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (16-3); 7. Rochester Lourdes (19-4); 8. Pequot Lakes (16-2); 9. Perham (19-2); 10. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (21-1).

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (16-3); 2. Mayer Lutheran (17-3); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (19-1); 4. Hancock (18-2); 5. Henning (20-1); 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (16-3); 7. Hayfield (19-3); 8. BOLD (16-4); 9. Nevis (16-2); 10. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (17-3).