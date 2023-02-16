7

Consecutive games Brooklyn Center 6-0 senior guard Quyavant Douglas has scored at least 30 points in boys' basketball. Douglas has 12 30-point games and one 40-point game this season. He is averaging 31.2 points per game.

9

Three-point shots made by Tyson Reger of Waseca in nine tries Tuesday in an 87-48 victory over Sibley East. The previous record was 8-for-8 by Trent Hollerich of Lake Crystal-Wellcome, Jace Hennen of Ada-Borup and Adam Olson of Royalton. Reger scored 34 points in the game and didn't miss a shot: 9-for-9 on three-pointers, 3-for-3 on two-pointers and 1-for-1 on free throws.

30

Years in Minneapolis Henry's losing streak to Minneapolis North in girls basketball, until Henry's 63-55 victory Saturday. Henry last beat North on Feb. 9, 1993. Henry is 8-12, its highest victory total since 2014-15.

36

Points scored by Buffalo 6-1 senior guard Nate Dahl in a 97-90 victory over Minnehaha Academy in a boys game. It was his third consecutive game over 30 points, and he averaged 36 a game in that span. He is averaging 24.9 points per game this season.

38

Points scored by Delano 5-9 freshman guard Max Iversen in an 86-57 victory over Mound Westonka in a Wright County Conference boys game. It was his third 30-point game this season.

Points scored by Concordia Academy senior guard Alfonzo Greene in a 69-41 triumph over Trinity in a Skyline Conference boys game.

43

Points scored by Minnehaha Academy 5-8 sophomore guard Addi Mack, setting the school single-game scoring record, in a 91-89 loss at Becker. She has nine 30-point games this season.

53

School-record single-game scoring mark set by Jackson County Central 5-8 sophomore guard Rylie Cother in a 98-92 victory over St. James in Big South Conference girls basketball. Cother went 21-for-33 from the floor, including 7-for-16 from three-point range. She also grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists.

81

Rebounds for Legacy Christian 6-3 junior forward Anna Stromberg in her past four girls basketball games. Stromberg had a season-high 27 in a 62-49 loss to St. Croix Prep. She is averaging 15.8 rebounds per game.

Basketball historian Matt Pederson contributed to this report.

State rankings

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (19-0); 2. Lakeville North (18-2); 3. Wayzata (17-3); 4. Buffalo (18-3); 5. Minnetonka (16-4); 6. East Ridge (15-5); 7. Eastview (14-6); 8. Hopkins (14-7); 9. Andover (15-5); 10. Shakopee (12-8).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (14-6); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (18-3); 3. DeLaSalle (18-4); 4. St. Thomas Academy (16-5); 5. Mahtomedi (17-3); 6. Orono (16-5); 7. Alexandria (15-4); 8. Mankato East (17-4); 9. Princeton (18-3); 10. South St. Paul (15-5).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (19-2); 2. Lake City (21-1); 3. Maranatha (19-2); 4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (20-1); 5. Maple River (22-2); 6. Minneapolis North (12-7); 7. Albany (20-1); 8. Minnehaha Academy (14-7); 9. Perham (16-4); 10. Norwood Young America (19-2).

Class 1A

1. Cass Lake-Bena (21-1); 2. New Life Academy (16-5); 3. Cherry (17-3); 4. Henning (20-1); 5. Goodhue (20-3); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (22-0); 7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (16-3); 8. Spring Grove (21-1); 9. Hayfield (19-5); 10. Lyle-Pacelli (18-3).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Chaska (22-1); 2. Hopkins (19-2); 3. St. Michael-Albertville (21-2); 4. Wayzata (19-3); 5. Maple Grove (18-3); 6. Lakeville North (17-5); 7. Stillwater (20-3); 8. Eden Prairie (15-8); 9. White Bear Lake (18-4); 10. East Ridge (19-4).

Class 3A

1. Becker (21-3); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-6); 3. Grand Rapids (21-2); 4. Stewartville (21-2); 5. Jordan (20-2); 6. DeLaSalle (17-5); 7. Holy Angels (17-5); 8. Alexandria (19-4); 9. Detroit Lakes (20-3); 10. Mahtomedi (15-5).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (20-2); 2. New London-Spicer (23-0); 3. Albany (22-1); 4. Goodhue (22-3); 5. Minnehaha Academy (17-5); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (18-3); 7. Rochester Lourdes (21-4); 8. Pequot Lakes (18-3); 9. Perham (20-2); 10. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (23-1).

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (18-3); 2. Mayer Lutheran (19-3); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (22-1); 4. Henning (22-1); 5. Hayfield (22-3); 6. BOLD (19-5); 7. Nevis (18-2); 8. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (20-3); 9. Grand Meadow (20-2); 10. Underwood (20-3).