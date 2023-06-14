Mahtomedi has the look of a champion, and that look always features a strong pitching staff.

That strength showed Wednesday, when senior Seth Nelson pitched a six-hitter as the Zephyrs held on for a 3-2 victory over Grand Rapids in the semifinals of the Class 3A baseball state tournament at the Mini Met in Jordan.

The Zephyrs are appearing in their eighth state tournament, all since 2014. They won the state championship in 2018 and 2021.

The Zephyrs (19-6) jumped on Grand Rapids losing pitcher junior Dominic Broberg for two runs in the first inning. Nelson, who struck out six and walked two, helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly, and junior Joshua Donna had an RBI double.

Senior Jacob Johnson made it 3-0 an inning later with a run-scoring single. He went 2-for-2 and scored the game's first run.

The Thunderhawks (17-11) got to Nelson for both of their runs in the fifth inning. The first run scored following an error on a bunt, and sophomore Klous Jones lifted a sacrifice fly to center field for the second run.

Nelson escaped further damage and retired eight of the last 10 batters he faced.

The Zephyrs shut out Byron 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

There will be no repeat in Class 2A.

Perham knocked off defending state champion Fairmont 3-2 in the semifinals at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The Yellowjackets are making their 10th state tournament appearance and have never finished higher than second.

Fairmont struck first in the opening inning before the Yellowjackets (24-3) tied it in the third and scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead. The Cardinals (23-3) closed the scoring by getting a run back in their half of the fifth.

Senior catcher Ben Shumansky went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the Yellowjackets.

Junior Nate Soelter and eighth-grader Josh Soelter each had two hits for the Cardinals.

Class 1A

Lyle/Pacelli is taking offense to being seeded third.

The Athletics used a six-run inning to defeat New Ulm Cathedral 6-1 in the semifinals of the Class 1A baseball tournament at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Athletics (24-1) are making only their second state tournament appearance, the other coming 40 years ago in 1983, and are seeking their first championship.

The outburst was more than enough support for winning pitcher Isaac Nelsen. He threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Athletics' big inning was the third. Senior Jakob Truckenmiller got the scoring started with an RBI single, junior Dane Schara and senior Trey Anderson delivered two-run singles and sophomore Landon Meyer drove in the final run with a bloop double. Truckenmiller and Schara each finished with two hits.

The Greyhounds scored their lone run in the bottom half of the inning on sophomore Jake Finstad's sacrifice fly. They made two of their five errors in the Athletics' half of the inning.

The Athletics were ranked third — higher than any school in the eight-team field — in the final regular-season coaches association poll. The second-seeded Greyhounds (20-6) were ranked fourth, and top-seeded South Ridge was fifth.

The Athletics pulled out a 4-3 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals.