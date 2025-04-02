High Schools

Meet 35 high school baseball players to watch this spring

It’s a list heavy on Division I prospects, including 10 who have said they’ll play for the Gophers in college.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 1:00PM
East Ridge’s Bennett Skinner puts down a bunt last season in a Class 4A semifinal. He's among the 35 players top watch. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The talent is abundant on baseball diamonds throughout Minnesota this spring.

Here is a look at 35 of the state’s best high school baseball players, chosen from a statewide pool in a state rich in baseball history and tradition. Evidence of their talent shows in the high-level college commitments they’ve made.

25 metro players to watch

Joe Baldus, Farmington, senior pitcher. College plan: uncommitted

Jack Butterworth, Minnetonka, senior pitcher. College plan: Arizona State

Ryan Christiansen, Apple Valley, junior pitcher. College plan: Minnesota

Blake Eckerle, White Bear Lake, senior catcher/pitcher. College plan: Utah

Ethan Felling, Mahtomedi, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Minnesota

Noah Filer, Wayzata, senior pitcher. College plan: Purdue

Cooper Fiskewold, St. Francis, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Nebraska Omaha

Davis Fleming, Cretin-Derham Hall, junior first baseman/outfielder/pitcher. College plan: Minnesota

Andrew Gette, Mounds View, junior pitcher. College plan: Miami

Will Haas, Rockford, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Tennessee

Nick Johnson, Shakopee, senior pitcher. College plan: Minnesota State Mankato

Parker Killian, Chaska, junior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Minnesota

Nick Kinsey, Stillwater, junior pitcher. College plan: Minnesota

John Henry Kohorst, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Iowa

Drew Law, Andover, senior catcher/outfielder. College plan: Winona State

Oliver Lindstrom, Minneapolis South, senior pitcher/first baseman. College plan: Minnesota

Isaac Marek, Chanhassen, senior shortstop/pitcher. College plan: Augustana

Landon Majerus, Waconia, senior pitcher/first baseman. College plan: St. Thomas

Danny Scheller, Andover, junior outfielder. College plan: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Bennett Skinner, East Ridge, junior shortstop. College plan: Minnesota

Ben Snider, Prior Lake, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Southeast Missouri State

Owen Strey, Chaska, junior shortstop. College plan: uncommitted

Seth Thompson, Northfield, sr. (P/SS) College plan: Creighton

Zach Trettin, Southwest Christian, senior pitcher/second baseman. College plan: Minnesota

Owen Wilczek, Big Lake, junior pitcher/third baseman. College plan: Cincinnati

10 greater Minnesota players to watch

Riley Asmus, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, junior shortstop/third baseman. College plan: Creighton

Noah Asuma, Cherry, junior shortstop. College plan: Minnesota

Max Berrisford, Duluth Marshall, senior catcher/third baseman. College plan: St. Thomas

Nick Bowron, Rochester Lourdes, senior catcher/first baseman/outfielder. College plan: Creighton

Carter Gwost, Little Falls, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Nebraska

Carson Hart, Mankato East, junior outfielder. College plan: uncommitted

Owen Marsolek, Duluth Marshall, senior pitcher/first baseman/outfielder. College plan: Western Kentucky

Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, junior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Minnesota

Nicholas Terhaar, Proctor, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Iowa

Hunter VaDeer, Lyle-Pacelli, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Creighton

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See Moreicon

