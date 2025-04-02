The talent is abundant on baseball diamonds throughout Minnesota this spring.
Here is a look at 35 of the state’s best high school baseball players, chosen from a statewide pool in a state rich in baseball history and tradition. Evidence of their talent shows in the high-level college commitments they’ve made.
25 metro players to watch
Joe Baldus, Farmington, senior pitcher. College plan: uncommitted
Jack Butterworth, Minnetonka, senior pitcher. College plan: Arizona State
Ryan Christiansen, Apple Valley, junior pitcher. College plan: Minnesota
Blake Eckerle, White Bear Lake, senior catcher/pitcher. College plan: Utah
Ethan Felling, Mahtomedi, senior pitcher/outfielder. College plan: Minnesota
Noah Filer, Wayzata, senior pitcher. College plan: Purdue