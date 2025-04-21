High Schools

Mounds View rose to No. 1 from the sixth spot with its fifth victory in a row, and Farmington made a similar move to No. 2.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 2:00PM
Mounds View pitcher Andrew Gette, right, let East Ridge celebrate its state championship last season. This season Gette has helped Mounds View climb to No. 1 in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When the top five teams all lose in a week, it’s time for a shakeup of the rankings.

The facts — quality wins as well as who knocked off the state’s best — must be examined closely.

After the dust clears around home plate, the Class 4A state tournament runner-up from a year ago, Mounds View, lands in the No. 1 spot in the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. The Mustangs (5-1) are riding a five-game winning streak after dropping their season opener to Rogers.

No. 2 Farmington (6-1) has been trending on the same path as Mounds View. The Tigers have won six consecutive games after losing their season opener to Rochester Mayo. They haven’t played as demanding a schedule as the Mustangs.

Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1) remains in the No. 3 spot, its lone loss to Mounds View. The Raiders are averaging over 13 runs per game and put up 23 on Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge.

When a team remains unbeaten, it can’t be ignored. Blaine (6-0) climbs 10 spots, vaulting from No. 14 to No. 4. The Bengals are winning with pitching. They’ve yielded only six runs, only once giving up more than one in a game, and they won that game by 10 runs.

Rogers’ strength of schedule takes the Royals from being unranked to No. 5. Rogers (4-2) owns victories over Mounds View, Class 3A defending state champion and No. 9 Totino-Grace (5-2) and No. 12 Chaska (1-1) and has played five ranked teams.

Another unbeaten team, St. Michael-Albertville (3-0), goes from unranked to No. 6. The Knights do so thanks to a 4-3 victory at No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1).

Previously top-ranked Wayzata (3-1) falls to No. 8 following an 8-3 loss at Armstrong. Andover (5-1) rounds out the top 10.

The Minnesota Top 25

Note: Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Mounds View (5-1) Last week: No. 6

2. Farmington (6-1) Last week: No. 7

3. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1) Last week: No. 3

4. Blaine (6-0) Last week: No. 14

5. Rogers (4-2) Last week: unranked

6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0) Last week: unranked

7. Minnetonka (3-1) Last week: No. 2

8. Wayzata (3-1) Last week: No. 1

9. Totino-Grace (5-2, 3A) Last week: No. 4

10. Andover (5-1) Last week: No. 8

11. Shakopee (5-1) Last week: No. 10

12. Chaska (1-1) Last week: No. 5

13. Prior Lake (4-2) Last week: No. 9

14. Lakeville South (5-1) Last week: No. 25

15. White Bear Lake (4-1) Last week: No. 11

16. Waconia (2-1) Last week: No. 16

17. East Ridge (4-2) Last week: No. 12

18. Stillwater (3-3) Last week: No. 13

19. Mahtomedi (4-1, 3A) Last week: No. 18

20. Perham (4-0, 2A) Last week: No. 20

21. Duluth Marshall (2-0, 2A) Last week: No. 21

22. Esko (4-1, 2A) Last week: No. 22

23. Champlin Park (4-3) Last week: No. 15

24. Little Falls (4-1, 3A) Last week: No. 17

25. Rockford (4-1, 2A) Last week: No. 19

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See Moreicon

