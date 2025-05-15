The girls badminton state tournament championship game Wednesday pitted an emerging dynasty in Edina against the state’s most successful program of all time in St. Paul Johnson.
Two years ago, the Hornets’ 2023 state title win came as a relative surprise. Now, Edina’s presence atop Minnesota’s badminton perch serves as an ongoing standard. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hornets secured the state title, knocking off the No. 3 Governors 4-3 on Edina’s home court.
“Two years ago, we were the Cinderella story,” Edina coach Steve Henke said. “Last year, we were solid and focused. But it’s hard to stay focused like this.”
The matchup was a rematch of the 2024 championship game, when the Hornets prevailed 7-0. Wednesday’s meeting proved far closer, with Johnson launching a spirited upset effort after its takedown of No. 2 seed Como Park.
For Henke, a second consecutive undefeated season served a “storybook ending” for a dynamic group of departing seniors.
“I tell them throughout the season, ‘You guys really don’t need anyone else. You have all the shots, you’re truly the best team, now you just have to drill and drill and drill,’ ” Henke said.
Senior Ivy Peterson, who plays on Edina’s No. 2 doubles pairing alongside fellow senior Sanna Coma, said the Hornets embraced a mantra of “Nothing given” this season.
“We have a team that works really hard and doesn’t necessarily expect to win,” Peterson said. “They work so incredibly hard for every single point in a match.”