High school badminton: Top-seeded Edina defeats St. Paul Johnson, completes state championship three-peat

The Hornets knocked off the Governors 4-3 in a rematch of the 2024 title match.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 12:22AM
Edina's badminton team gathers with the trophy after winning the state championship Wednesday. (Jake Epstein/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The girls badminton state tournament championship game Wednesday pitted an emerging dynasty in Edina against the state’s most successful program of all time in St. Paul Johnson.

Two years ago, the Hornets’ 2023 state title win came as a relative surprise. Now, Edina’s presence atop Minnesota’s badminton perch serves as an ongoing standard. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hornets secured the state title, knocking off the No. 3 Governors 4-3 on Edina’s home court.

“Two years ago, we were the Cinderella story,” Edina coach Steve Henke said. “Last year, we were solid and focused. But it’s hard to stay focused like this.”

The matchup was a rematch of the 2024 championship game, when the Hornets prevailed 7-0. Wednesday’s meeting proved far closer, with Johnson launching a spirited upset effort after its takedown of No. 2 seed Como Park.

For Henke, a second consecutive undefeated season served a “storybook ending” for a dynamic group of departing seniors.

“I tell them throughout the season, ‘You guys really don’t need anyone else. You have all the shots, you’re truly the best team, now you just have to drill and drill and drill,’ ” Henke said.

Senior Ivy Peterson, who plays on Edina’s No. 2 doubles pairing alongside fellow senior Sanna Coma, said the Hornets embraced a mantra of “Nothing given” this season.

“We have a team that works really hard and doesn’t necessarily expect to win,” Peterson said. “They work so incredibly hard for every single point in a match.”

When Edina last faced Johnson, junior Aarushi Bhatnagar fell to the Governors’ No. 2 singles player. Henke said the Hornets weren’t banking on a point from Bhatnagar’s court Wednesday given the caliber of her competition, Gaonou Vang, but Wednesday was “Aarushi’s day.”

Bhatnagar’s win was especially crucial in a championship decided by slim margins.

“I’m really grateful to have friends and teammates that always have my back,” Bhatnagar said. “They’re just great players themselves, and it gives me some confidence. It relieves me when they’re on the court because I can trust them to win.”

After they secured their third consecutive championship, the Hornets basked in the glory with a celebratory cake crafted for the occasion.

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

High Schools

