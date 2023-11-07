Hill-Murray’s Vinny Pearcy scored one of his two goals Friday during the Class 2A boys soccer title game.

VINNY PEARCY

Hill-Murray • soccer

Pearcy's equanimity helped the Pioneers win their first boys soccer state title.

"Vinny is a player we have counted on in big-pressure moments," Hill-Murray coach Jeff Zupfer said. "His composure around the goal was evident through section and state games as he scored big goals in big games."

The senior forward had a goal and two assists in the Pioneers' 6-1 victory over St. Cloud Tech in the Class 2A semifinals and then scored two goals in the Pioneers' 3-0 victory over Orono in the championship game. The Pioneers (17-3-2) finished the season with a eight-game winning streak.

Pearcy scored only two goals during the regular season.

"He has the ability to lift his game to help the team be successful," Zupfer said. "Vinny's technical skill and athletic gifts make him a dangerous attacking player."

SAWYER BOLLINGER DANIELSON

St. Paul Academy • soccer

A junior who has committed to the Gophers, she led the Spartans to the Class 1A title. In the semifinals, she scored three goals — all in the second half — in the Spartans' 4-3 victory over Providence Academy. She scored twice in the 3-0 victory over St. Charles in the championship game.

CONNOR CADE

Lakeville South • football

The junior rushed for 174 yards — in 17 carries — and scored three TDs to fuel the Cougars' 30-13 victory over Shakopee in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. He has rushed for 1,102 yards this season — averaging 9.3 yards per carry — and scored 18 TDs.

JUSTIN KUHARSKI

Totino-Grace • football

The senior rushed for 116 yards and scored four TDs — in only five carries — to spark Totino-Grace to a 49-7 victory over St. Anthony in the Class 4A, Section 4 championship game. He has gained 970 yards and scored 15 TDs this season.

JAZLEEN MALHEREK-OSORIO

Wayzata • cross-country

A sophomore in her first season on the varsity, she paced the Trojans to the Class 3A team title Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. She finished third overall with a time of 18 minutes, 0.6 seconds as the Trojans repeated as champion.

GRACE TVERBERG

Concordia Academy • volleyball

The setter helped the Beacons win their second consecutive Class 2A, Section 4 championship. A 5-9 junior, she had 13 service aces, 74 set assists and 30 digs in the Beacons' victories over St. Croix Lutheran and Nova Classical.

WILLIAM WEBER

Wayzata • cross-country

The junior's third-place finish at the Class 3A meet Saturday helped the Trojans earn their third consecutive state title. Weber, who finished ninth at last year's state meet, ran the 5K race in a season-best 15 minutes, 21 seconds.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.