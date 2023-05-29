North St. Paul’s Madelyn Anthony has struck out more than one batter per inning and also driven in 40 runs this softball season.

Madelyn Anthony

North St. Paul • softball

Only a sophomore, Anthony is already a team leader for the Polars.

"Maddy is a quiet player that leads by her play on the field," Polars coach Tom Thole said.

Thole added that Anthony, a righthanded pitcher and infielder, "is a great player and teammate that hasn't even reached her potential yet."

Last week, Anthony allowed only two runs and eight hits while striking out 16 in 16 innings. She allowed one run and six hits in 11 innings in a 1-0 loss to White Bear Lake.

This season she is 11-2 with a 2.21 ERA. She has struck out 92 in 91⅔ innings.

"When Maddy has all her pitches working she can dominant a game on the mound," Thole said.

In 20 games, Anthony is batting .551 with eight home runs (tied for eighth in the state) and 40 RBI (second in the state).

The Polars (18-2) play Woodbury in the Class 4A, Section 4 playoffs Tuesday.

Ashton Adesoro

St. Paul Harding • tennis

Adesoro, a senior, has not lost a set this season. He improved to 24-0 by winning the Class 2A, Section 3 individual title last week. Adesoro, who reached the semifinals of last year's state meet, is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A individual poll.

Chloe Angerman

Minneapolis Washburn • track and field

The sophomore won both hurdles events to help the Millers win the City Conference title Wednesday. She won the 100 hurdles in 17.44 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46.94 as the Millers scored 231 points. She also ran the anchor leg on the Millers' 4x400 relay team, which finished second.

Teddy Juaire

Lakeville North • baseball

The sophomore contributed to two Panthers victories last week. On Monday, he allowed lonly two hits in six shutout innings while going 4-for-5 with two RBI in a 7-4 victory over Eastview. On Wednesday, he went 2-for-4 in an 11-2 victory over Shakopee. Since May 8, he is 11-for-27.

Wes Myers

St. Francis • baseball

The senior hit two home runs — his first varsity homers — on Tuesday in a 14-7 victory at Delano. The next day he allowed one earned run in 5⅔ innings in a 7-6 victory over Chisago Lakes. Myers, who has committed to Bethel for college, is hitting .381 this season and is 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA as a pitcher.

Joey Stolpestad

TrIMAC • lacrosse

The senior closed the regular season with six goals and five assists in two victories. The state's leading scorer this season, with 65 goals and 90 assists, he became the state's career leader in goals scored two weeks ago. He goes into the playoffs with 193 career goals.

Kathryn VanArragon

Blaine • golf

The senior shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn medalist honors at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet Tuesday at Bunker Hills. Next for VanArragon, the defending Class 3A champion, is the Class 3A, Section 5 meet, which begins Tuesday.

