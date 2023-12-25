Hastings’ Blake Beissel went low on Cambridge-Isanti’s Leo Edblad during the 2023 state meet.

BLAKE BEISSEL

Hastings • wrestling

Having already won two state titles hasn't lessened Beissel's drive.

Beissel, who is ranked No. 1 at 121 pounds in Class 3A, is 14-1 this season with 10 victories by pin. Earlier this month, Beissel earned his 150th career victory.

"Blake has entered his senior year with two state titles under his belt, but his hunger for another state title is stronger than ever," Hastings coach Tim Haneberg said. "Blake continues to push himself and his teammates in order to reach his personal goals and the high goals of the Hastings wrestling team."

Beissel, who has committed to wrestle for the Gophers, was 52-1 last season as the Raiders earned their first state title since 1996.

"Blake is the ultimate leader and role model on the Hastings wrestling team," Haneberg said. "Blake not only leads with his example on and off the mat, but he also uses empathy to help guide his teammates through tough life decisions on a daily basis."

The Raiders, who are 6-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, have reached the state meet nine times since 2012.

LINDZI AVAR

Minnetonka • hockey

The senior, who has committed to play for Cornell, leads the No. 2 Skippers in scoring with 28 points (10 goals and 18 assists). She scored three goals and added an assist in the Skippers' 9-0 victory over Farmington on Tuesday and had a goal and assist in a 3-0 victory over Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Saturday.

KATIE BOULANGER

New Prague • basketball

The junior forward has sparked the Trojans to their best season start since 2000. Boulanger has scored 127 points in her past four games — including a season-high 37 in the Trojans' 83-76 victory over St. Peter, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, on Thursday. Boulanger is averaging 26 points a game for the Trojans (7-1).

JACKSON ERNST

Lakeville South • hockey

The junior forward leads the Cougars in scoring with 18 points in seven games. Ernst had three hat tricks among 10 goals and five assists in the Cougars' first five games. He's scored at least one goal in all but one game.

LIAM FARNIOK

Minneapolis Southwest • basketball

The 6-3 guard, a senior, is averaging 25.5 points per game after pacing the Lakers to victories over Minneapolis Henry and Richfield. He scored a season-high 36 points in a 104-69 victory over the Patriots and added 29 in a 78-70 victory over Richfield.

GRAYSON OKORONKWO

Blake • basketball

The 6-2 senior guard is nearing the boys school career scoring record. Okoronkwo scored 31 in the Bears' 91-75 victory on Dec. 19. Okoronkwo has 1,587 career points — 144 shy of Blake Williams' total of 1,731.

TAYLOR TOOL

Delano • basketball

The 6-1 senior, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this month, and the Tigers, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, are off to good start. Tool, who has committed to play at Northern State, had 37 points and 23 rebounds in two victories as the Tigers improved to 9-0.