ADAPTED SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENTS

At Stillwater High School

Friday: quarterfinals.

Saturday: semifinals and finals. The PI Division final is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the CI final for 4 p.m.

The skinny: Minnesota is a national leader in offering adapted sports leagues for high school students with cognitive or physical impairments. They compete in two divisions: cognitively impaired (CI) and physically impaired (PI). Fifteen teams are involved in the soccer state tournament this year, eight in the CI Division, seven in the PI division.

The CI breakdown: Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, the defending champion, is 7-0 and seeded first on one side of the bracket, and Park Center is 9-0 and seeded atop the other side.

The PI breakdown: Defending champion Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka is 7-0 and seeded first on one side of the bracket. Dakota United, 5-0-1, is the top seed on the other side and has advanced to the semifinals on a bye.