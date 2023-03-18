Brainerd seventh-grader Aiden Olsen scored game-tying and overtime-winning goals to win a state championship Saturday. The last goal was what he called "almost a fluky shot."

"It bounced between the bars on the wheelchair to get in," Olsen said. "Honestly, I'm still a little dizzy about it."

Brainerd (10-0) defeated Dakota United 4-3 in overtime to win the PI Division adapted floor hockey state championship Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Warriors lost to Dakota United (9-2) in last year's title game.

Olsen tied the game with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in regulation before netting the championship-winner 1:02 into overtime. His older brother, freshman Owen Olsen, scored in the second period for a 2-0 Brainerd lead.

Aiden, a student manager last season, has "just been dying to be able to be eligible to play" and was finally able to this season, Brainerd coach Todd Person said. Aiden scored five goals in the team's first game of the season and didn't slow, Person added.

"For him to come out in this game with the pressure that was there, it was just great to watch him respond," Person said.

Brainerd was up 2-0 before Dakota United rallied for a 3-2 lead. It was the first time the Warriors trailed all season.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville wins CI Division title

Junior Caden Roseth scored nine goals to fuel his team's dominating offense in a 15-6 victory for Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville over New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan (8-1) in the CI Division championship.

"It felt good, because I was ready," said Roseth, who practices with the team in addition to practicing with his family at Lifetime Fitness.

Roseth factored in 11 goals for the Blazing Cats (9-1), who scored eight of their goals in the second period. Senior Angel Figueroa assisted on Roseth's first three goals and helped shut down the Trojans by "just staying on them and just keeping an eye on them," Figueroa said.

Junior Riley Deutsch completed his hat trick in the third period for the Blazing Cats. Coach David Diehl didn't expect so many goals from his team against New Prague's "very good defense."

"I knew we had some good shooters, but definitely a surprise," Diehl said.