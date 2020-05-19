Fire at a St. Paul residential high-rise left one person injured and others forced to find other shelter, according to authorities.

The blaze began on the 11th floor of the Wilder Park Condominiums about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Edgcumbe Road at in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, the Fire Department said.

The flames were contained to two residences on that floor, fire officials added.

More than 60 fire personnel were needed to knock down the blaze at the independent living building for seniors.

The fire left eight units condemned and 22 occupants needing alternative shelter, according to the Fire Department.

The Red Cross said it was assisting residents from up to 15 units with basic needs.

Authorities have yet to say what led to the fire and do no believe that the person who needed medical attention was badly hurt.