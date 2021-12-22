HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jaden House scored 14 points and made a pair of foul shots with 15 seconds to go and High Point beat Florida Atlantic 55-52 on Tuesday night.
Alijah Martin missed a 3-point attempt at the horn for the Owls.
Zach Austin scored 12 for High Point (6-6).
Bryan Greenlee scored 14 points for the Owls (7-6), Martin 13 points and Vladislav Goldin 10.
