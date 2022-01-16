HIGH POINT, N.C. — John-Michael Wright scored 28 points and Zack Austin scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds and High Point beat North Carolina A&T 78-71 on Saturday.

The Panthers led most of the way except for a 77-second stretch early. Jaden House scored 16 points and distributed seven assists.

High Point (7-9, 1-1 Big South Conference) distributed 20 assists on 29-made baskets.

Marcus Watson scored 17 points, David Beatty 14 and Demetric Horton 13 for the Aggies (8-10, 3-1).

