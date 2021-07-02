WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ended its term this week just as predicted when the year began, with its six conservatives handing down rulings that favored religious liberty, property rights and Republican-sponsored election laws.

But in between, the justices spent most of the year playing the role of diligent lawyers trying to resolve cases with reasonable rulings that broke no new ground. When possible, they avoided controversy.

It reflects the two faces of the court led by Chief Justice John Roberts for the past 16 years. Most often, he has sought to bring the court together with consensus rulings. However, on matters involving race, civil rights or elections, he has pushed the law sharply to the right.

Roberts has long preferred crafting narrowly written rulings as a way to forge consensus. It's usually better, he has said, to have a unanimous ruling on a narrow point, rather than draft broad decisions that garner only a 5-4 or 6-3 split. Roberts has also used his tenure as the court chief to try to keep it out of the partisan wars that divide Washington.

In this term, a large majority of the cases — 39 of 65 — were decided by a 9-0 or 8-1 vote. They included four wins for the government over immigrants, defeats for Ford Motor Co. seeking to limit lawsuits, and a win for a California motorist who objected to a police officer following him home and into his garage.

The NCAA appealed seeking a shield from antitrust claims brought by college athletes and lost 9-0.

In a Pennsylvania case, school officials asked whether they could discipline students for nasty, vulgar or bullying postings on social media. Probably not, the justices said in an 8-1 decision. They ruled for a cheerleader who had been suspended for a Snapchat post that included four-letter words, but they did not decide whether a bully deserved free-speech protection as well.

But this year, as in the past, Roberts has also been willing to hand down strongly conservative rulings that divide the court, particularly on issues related to political power.

One key question this year was elections, particularly after President Donald Trump lost in 2020 and Democrats took control of the Senate as well as the House. Several GOP-led states have since moved to alter state voting laws. They say they need to prevent fraud, but many experts view the measures as attempts to discourage people of color from voting in order to hurt the Democratic Party.

Civil rights leaders challenged some of these state laws under the Voting Rights Act.

In 1982, a bipartisan Congress had amended the law to prohibit not just intentionally discriminatory rules, but also any "standard, practice or procedure … which results in a denial or abridgment of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color." As a young lawyer in the Reagan administration, Roberts argued against this change, but Reagan signed it into law.

Citing this provision, voting rights advocates argued that even small changes in voting rules should be blocked if they disproportionately affected Black, Latino or Native American voters.

The court had agreed to decide an Arizona case which for the first time would require a ruling on how to apply this part of the Voting Rights Act.

Roberts had a choice. He could have sought a consensus ruling by adopting a middle-ground position.

Instead, he assigned the opinion to Justice Samuel Alito, who rivals Justice Clarence Thomas as the court's most conservative justice. And predictably, his opinion interpreted the civil rights measure as setting a high bar for plaintiffs.

"Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote," he began in Brnovich v. DNC.

The ruling was not a divisive 5-4 split, but a divisive 6-3 split. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who had replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in October, voted with the majority, although her presence appeared to make little difference in the outcomes this term.

None of the major cases heard this term appeared to turn on her vote. However, the tenor this year was different.

Last year, the liberal bloc had several major victories. This term the liberals had little to cheer, except perhaps when the court turned away a case.