WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract's cancellation earlier this year.
The case was one of hundreds the high court said it wouldn't hear Monday.
The Pentagon in July announced it was canceling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.
The Biden administration had told the high court that the case was moot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Ozy CEO: 'premature' to shut down after week of scandal
The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday said it had been "premature" to shut down and that he wants the media company to keep operating.
Politics
Biden tells GOP to "get out of the way" on debt limit
President Joe Biden accused Republican lawmakers on Monday of blocking efforts to increase the government's borrowing authority, saying they're playing "Russian roulette with the U.S. economy" by committing to filibuster the measure ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline.
Business
Volvo plans $2.9B IPO to fund electric vehicle ambitions
Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy.
Business
Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase
Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.
Business
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by 'legitimate rape' remark, dies
Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, a conservative Missouri Republican whose comment that women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape" sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74.