WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is making it easier for the president to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The high court on Monday struck from the law that created the agency restrictions on when the president can remove the bureau's director.
"The agency may ... continue to operate, but its Director, in light of our decision, must be removable by the President at will," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
The decision doesn't have a big impact on the current head of the agency. Kathy Kraninger, who was nominated to her current post by the president in 2018, had said she believed the president could fire her at any time.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Cities try to arrest their way out of homeless problems
In the nine years he has been homeless, Kenneth Shultz has spent one of every three nights in jail.
National
Supreme Court upholds prostitution pledge for AIDS funding
The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world.
National
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.
National
High Court makes it easier for president to remove CFPB head
The Supreme Court is making it easier for the president to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
National
Another shooting in Seattle's protest zone leaves 1 dead
One man was killed and another wounded early Monday in Seattle's "occupied" protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area.