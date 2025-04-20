Sports

Higgo takes advantage of Dahmen's late meltdown to win in the Dominican Republic

Garrick Higgo took advantage of Joel Dahmen's late meltdown to win the windy Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 10:07PM

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Garrick Higgo took advantage of Joel Dahmen's late meltdown to win the windy Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory.

Higgo got an unexpected share of the lead when Dahmen missed a 1-foot par putt on the par-3 17th for his second straight bogey, and won when Dahmen couldn't get an 8-foot par attempt to fall on the par-4 18th.

Playing in the group ahead of Dahmen, Higgo also bogeyed the 17th, then parred the 18th for an even-par 72 and a 14-under 274 total. Dahmen shot 76 after leading after each of the first three rounds in the event he won in 2021 for his lone tour title.

Higgo, a 25-year-old left-hander from South Africa, also won the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The former UNLV player earned a two-year exemption with the victory, but doesn't get a spot in the Masters.

Dahmen tied for second with Alejandro Tosti (68), Keith Mitchell (71), Jeremy Paul (72) and Michael Thorbjornsen (73). Thorbjornsen missed a 4-foot par putt on 18.

Ben Polland, set to defend his title next week in the PGA Professional Championship, tied for 53rd at 1 under after a 74. ___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Saint-Etienne beats local rival Lyon after linesman is hit by projectile

Saint-Etienne boosted its chances of staying in Ligue 1 after winning a match which had been interrupted Sunday when a linesman was hit on the head by a projectile.

Sports

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava announces he has committed to UCLA

Sports

Jay Sigel, considered America's best amateur since Bobby Jones, dies of cancer at 81