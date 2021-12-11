DOVER, Del. — Rob Higgins had 17 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Delaware State 75-61 on Saturday.

Michael Cubbage had 16 points and six rebounds for St. Francis (2-8). Bahaide Haidara added six rebounds. Larry Moreno had six rebounds.

Dominik Fragala had 16 points for the Delaware State (2-8), who has now lost six games in a row. Corey Perkins added 14 points. Myles Carter had 11 points.

