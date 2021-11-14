BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kaleb Higgins had 17 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Life Pacific 85-60 on Saturday night.
Justin Edler-Davis had 15 points for Cal State Bakersfield (1-1). Justin McCall added 14 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.
Pedro Leal-Cruz had 12 points for the Warriors. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Coleman scores 21 to carry Hawaii past Pacific 73-61
Noel Coleman had a career-high 21 points as Hawaii got past Pacific 73-61 on Saturday night.
Sports
Nwaokorie leads UC San Diego past George Washington 75-55
Francis Nwaokorie had 19 points off the bench to carry UC San Diego to a 75-55 win over George Washington on Saturday night.
Sports
No. 5 Oregon downs Washington State 38-24 with big 2nd half
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux says it's at that point of the season where every team wants to knock off the Ducks.
Sports
Northwestern St. routs Champion Christian College 91-62
Kendal Coleman recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northwestern State to a 91-62 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday night.
Sports
Elame leads Texas-Arlington past Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75
Nicolas Elame scored 17 points as Texas-Arlington routed Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75 on Saturday night.