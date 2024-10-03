Higashioka's homer starts rally as Padres beat Braves 5-4 to sweep NL Wild Card Series

Higashioka became the first Padres catcher to homer in consecutive playoff games. He hit a solo shot in a 4-0 win on Tuesday night. He also homered for the New York Yankees at Petco Park in the 2020 AL playoff bubble, against Tampa Bay in a Division Series game. He was obtained along with right-hander Michael King in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees on Dec. 7. Higashioka started the season as the backup but eventually became the starter.