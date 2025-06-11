Sports

Higashioka has 5 RBIs, Carter and Langford each homer as Rangers beat Twins 16-4

Kyle Higashioka had a season-high five RBIs, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 2:48AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Higashioka had a season-high five RBIs, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Carter finished with three hits, three RBIs and scored four times for the Rangers, who had 17 hits.

Jake Burger reached safely and advanced to second on a fielding error to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a double by Adolis García. Higashioka followed with a two-run single that gave Texas a 3-0 lead.

The Rangers scored five runs with two outs in the fifth and Carter's two-run shot made it 10-3 in the sixth.

Tyler Mahle (6-3) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ty France and Royce Lewis hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth. Trevor Larnach hit a two-out double and Ryan Jeffers followed with an RBI single in the fifth and Matt Wallner hit a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Langford's leadoff homer sparked a six-run eighth that made it 16-4.

France has reached base safely in a career-high 21 consecutive games and is hitting .329 (26 for 79) with 15 RBIs during that span.

The Rangers are 3-4 on their nine-game road trip but have lost 13 of 20 overall.

Key moment

Corey Seager led off the fifth with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Carter, who moved to second on a wild pitch by starter Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3). Josh Jung hit a two-run single and García doubled before Higashioka added a two-RBI double and scored on a single by Josh Smith.

Key stat

Texas has won three consecutive road games for the first time this season.

Up next

Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota's David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA) in the second of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Vinicius Júnior's goal sends Brazil to 2026 World Cup, delighting fans in Ancelotti's home debut

A goal by Vinicius Júnior secured Brazil a place in the 2026 World Cup, quite a celebration for Carlo Ancelotti's home debut as head coach.

Sports

Soto, Alonso and McNeil rally Mets past Nationals 5-4 in 10 innings

Sports

Judge's 469-foot homer and Wells' five RBIs power Yankees to 10-2 rout of Royals in series opener