Higashioka has 5 RBIs, Carter and Langford each homer as Rangers beat Twins 16-4

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Higashioka had a season-high five RBIs, Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Tuesday night.
Carter finished with three hits, three RBIs and scored four times for the Rangers, who had 17 hits.
Jake Burger reached safely and advanced to second on a fielding error to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a double by Adolis García. Higashioka followed with a two-run single that gave Texas a 3-0 lead.
The Rangers scored five runs with two outs in the fifth and Carter's two-run shot made it 10-3 in the sixth.
Tyler Mahle (6-3) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Ty France and Royce Lewis hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth. Trevor Larnach hit a two-out double and Ryan Jeffers followed with an RBI single in the fifth and Matt Wallner hit a leadoff homer in the sixth.
Langford's leadoff homer sparked a six-run eighth that made it 16-4.
France has reached base safely in a career-high 21 consecutive games and is hitting .329 (26 for 79) with 15 RBIs during that span.