COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Hiers threw four touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead score with 25 seconds remaining, and Samford defeated Tennessee Tech 33-28 on Saturday.

Hiers hit Chandler Smith on a 26-yard scoring play to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The Bulldogs had taken possession after Tennessee Tech took a 28-27 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 18-yard run with 2:43 to go.

Hiers finished 29-of-47 passing for 327 yards. Three of his touchdowns went to Smith, who caught five passes for 56 yards. Ty King had five receptions for 97 yards. On the ground, Jay Stanton had 98 yards and Jaylan Thomas 96 yards for Samford (2-1).

Oatsvall completed 19 of 34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (1-2). David Gist had 93 yards rushing and Hunter Barnhart had four receptions for 111 yards.

