GREEN BAY, Wis. — As Marlon Skenandore looks at the hundreds of cars lined up outside the Oneida Food Pantry every other Friday, he sees the need and the appreciation that's out there for a new Indigenous food program and hopes it can continue in the community.

"Everybody has been very grateful for it," he said.

The pilot Tribal Elder Food Box Program started in July and runs through December, distributing 900 food boxes every two weeks to Indigenous elders in Wisconsin.

It is operated through a partnership with Feeding Wisconsin, the Intertribal Agriculture Council and the Indigenous sovereign nations of Oneida, Menominee and Red Cliff Ojibwe. It is funded through grants totaling nearly a million dollars from Feeding America National and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"On tribal lands we knew that there was a special need there," said Patti Habeck, CEO and president of Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin. "We soon found out that not only was there a food need, but there was really a need for some Indigenous foods both from a health perspective and also to be culturally appropriate."

She said it can be challenging to find and serve communities where there is "hidden hunger," the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

"That population (tribal elders) has always stayed a little bit hidden," Habeck said. "The senior population is always hard to serve, anyway, because there are issues of pride and a lot of our seniors don't raise their hand to say they need help very often. And on tribal lands, it can even more so (challenging) because there's a special nutritional need and there's all these other pieces to it."

But with the partnerships of Indigenous nations, organizers developed a system to distribute where it's needed on reservations, mostly through drive-through pick-ups from elders themselves or someone on their behalf who shows a tribal ID.

Marlon Skenandore, Oneida Nation Emergency Food Pantry manager, shows ground buffalo from Oneida Nation Farm that is included in the Tribal Elder Food Box Program.

The boxes contain Indigenous-produced food, such as black angus and bison from Oneida and wild caught fish from Red Cliff.

The boxes also contain fresh produce, such as the important Three Sisters crops of corn, beans and squash.

These crops historically had been developed in traditional Indigenous gardens because they have shown to work together in a symbiotic relationship to help each other grow and protect each other from certain insects. The importance of these crops reinforces an Indigenous way of thinking that has humans working in symbiosis with the natural environment for mutual benefit.

But much of the produce currently used in the Tribal Elder Food Box Program is not from Indigenous sources.

"The aim was to have all Indigenous produce, but there wasn't enough out there for this pilot program," Skenandore said. "We need to push for more Indigenous producers out there."

Most produce, instead, comes from local, non-Indigenous farmers.

Organizers said the program will likely continue next year and will include a goal of expanding to use more Indigenous produce.

For example, Skenandore said there are efforts to include Indigenous produced maple sugar in the boxes, as well as products from the Oneida Cannery, such as corn mush flour.

He said enough Ojibwe wild rice from Minnesota was already found to include in the boxes within the next few weeks, so that is in the works.

"I hope it all continues," said Marilyn King, food distribution director for the Oneida Nation. "A lot of the elders have expressed how appreciative they are because it's all fresh (produce)."

When the program wraps up in December, more than 10,000 boxes will have been distributed over 12 biweekly distributions. Each box weighs about 15 pounds and is given freely to tribal elders on reservations in Oneida, Menominee and Red Cliff.

Habeck said organizers are planning to not only expand the program next year, but expand the distribution to other Indigenous nations in Wisconsin, which is home to 11 federally recognized tribes and one that is not federally recognized.

The Tribal Elder Food Box program was developed after food security organizers nationally and statewide responded to the hunger and distribution crisis created at the start of the pandemic and created several programs to better address those needs.

But Habeck is particularly proud of the Tribal Elder Food Box program because it's never been done before and is effectively addressing a need.

"It is something that is really novel in the United States," she said. "With its success here we're hoping it becomes a model in places across Indian Country someday."

Stock the Shelves is an annual campaign by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin that encourages readers to donate money to help fight hunger in their local communities.

Since 2010, Stock the Shelves has raised more than $5 million for food pantries across Wisconsin thanks to the donations of readers and support of community partners, including credit unions. Last year over $150,000 was raised through this program, providing about half a million meals to those in need in our communities.

Stock the Shelves aims to help those in need in the communities served by the following Northeastern Wisconsin newspapers: Door County Advocate, Green Bay Press Gazette, Oconto County Reporter, Kewaunee County Star-News, Appleton Post Crescent, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter, Oshkosh Northwestern, Fond du Lac Reporter, Sheboygan Press, Wausau Daily Herald, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, Marshfield News Record, Stevens Point Journal, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Donations will help support the community in which the donor resides. To donate online, visit feedingamericawi.org/stocktheshelvesdonate.