DULUTH — A Hibbing toddler who was trapped in a hot car Monday afternoon has died.

Twin 3-year-old boys were hospitalized after they were found unresponsive and in distress from the extreme heat in their father's locked vehicle in Hibbing, according to Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.

The boy who had been airlifted to Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis died Tuesday. His brother was released from St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. Possible charges against the father of the boys have been sent to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office for review, police said.

The boys had been reported missing from a residence about 90 minutes before their discovery, apparently having entered the vehicle on their own. A citizen helping with the search found them and alerted Hibbing police.

The temperature in Hibbing around that time was 85 degrees, but the inside of the vehicle could have reached at least 130 degrees.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450