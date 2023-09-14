DULUTH — A Hibbing man who last month pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his girlfriend Kari Jo Petrich was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Eric James Jarvis, 47, was in St. Louis County Court in Hibbing on Thursday afternoon, more than a year after Petrich was found unresponsive and severely bruised in the living room of an apartment. Both had made calls to 911 from the apartment in the days leading up to her death, and officers had responded.
According to the criminal complaint, Petrich told officers at the scene "we probably fought, dude. Like, we honestly probably fought."
