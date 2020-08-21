Want to live in a house that looks like the big final reveal on an HGTV home makeover show?

Brad and Heather Fox, the telegenic Twin Cities couple who star on the network’s “Stay or Sell,” just listed their own home in Edina for $2.15 million.

The Foxes, partners in Fox Homes, bought the rundown 1952 rambler, gutted it and turned it into a two-story home in 2016. The 4,100-square-foot home showcases the couple’s signature style — modern with some Scandinavian influences, and includes a dream kitchen with a large waterfall center island, white and walnut cabinets, Cambria quartz countertops and brushed-brass hardware.

The makeover also incorporated all the things that Heather, Fox Homes design director, learned from working with clients on their designs, she said, including a large mudroom and a big hidden pantry where “you can hide things that don’t look so good.” There’s a large screen porch.

“It’s where we live in the summer,” she said. The home has a casual open floor plan with the kitchen, living room with modern fireplace and dining area all open to each other. “It’s the perfect layout. It lives really well for a family.”

There are five bedrooms plus an office, and a lower level with a media room, a bar, another fireplace and a playroom with a hidden nook above for their two young sons. “It’s their own little fort. They call it the Kids’ Club,” Heather said.

providedFox home in Edina

The Foxes aren’t going far. “We love our neighborhood so much,” said Heather. They’re selling the house because they found another fixer-upper just a few blocks away on Lake Cornelia. It’s a ‘50s house that underwent a major remodel in the ‘80s, she said. “It’s a horrendously ‘80s house with a black toilet, although it was very fancy in the ‘80s.”

Remodeling it for their family will be a major project, she said, that will likely take a year. They may live in it for a year as-is or get started right away and find temporary housing, she said.

Their show, which wrapped up its first season last year, is expected to return, she said. They were working on a potential second season. “Then COVID happened,” she said, complicating production. So instead of all new episodes, last season’s episodes will be re-edited to focus less on clients’ house-hunting and more on their makeover projects. The show also will have a new name, yet to be announced, and will tentatively debut Oct. 8. “It’s very fluid,” said Heather.

Meanwhile the couple is keeping more than busy with their design, construction and real estate business.

“We thought people would cancel projects [because of the pandemic], but it’s been the opposite,” she said. “We’ve been very busy. It’s been hard to keep up.” She attributes the activity to people’s desire to enhance the homes they’ve been spending so much more time in. “People are in their homes 24/7. They’re steeping in the things they love and don’t love.”

The Foxes also opened a new retail store, Foxwell, at 44th and France Av. S. in Edina, which sells home accessories such as pillows, blankets, throws and pieces by Twin Cities artisans. Its spring opening was delayed until June 10, because of the pandemic. “It’s a smaller shop — you can come in and feel a little safer rather than in a big shopping mall,” she said.

So you can shop their look there — or go big and buy their house.

Brad Fox, Fox Realty, brad@foxhomes.com, has the listing.

@stribkimpalmer