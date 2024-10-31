Hezbollah chief says group will hold out in its war with Israel for 'suitable' cease-fire terms

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 30 people were killed over the past 24 hours and 165 others were wounded, raising the total toll in Lebanon over the past year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel to 2,822 killed and 12,937 wounded. The conflict escalated sharply last month and Israeli ground forces invaded southern Lebanon at the beginning of October. Some 1.2 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Lebanon according to government estimates.