Heysel remembered: A look at the 1985 stadium disaster and how soccer recovered

On May 29, 1985, 39 people went to the biggest club game in soccer and never returned home.
Heysel Stadium in Brussels was staging the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool exactly 40 years ago.
Crowd disorder culminated in a surge by Liverpool fans into an adjacent stand containing mostly Juventus supporters. In the ensuing chaos, some were trampled or suffocated to death as they tried to flee and others died when a retaining wall collapsed.
A total of 39 people — 32 from Italy, four from Belgium, two from France and one from Northern Ireland — died and around 600 were injured in events that took place in real time on international television.
On the 40th anniversary of the Heysel disaster, here's a look at what exactly happened and the consequences of one of soccer's darkest days.
The background
English soccer was in a bad place in the mid-1980s, with racism and hooliganism damaging the reputation of fans in the game's birthplace. Just two weeks before Heysel, a 15-year-old boy died during fighting at a game between Birmingham and Leeds, and a fire that ripped through a wooden stand at Bradford killed 56 people. Two months earlier, some of the worst ever rioting occurred at an FA Cup game between Luton and Millwall.
''A slum sport played in slum stadiums and increasingly watched by slum people'' was how an editorial by The Sunday Times summed up the state of English soccer ahead of Heysel.