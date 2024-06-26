It's safe to predict no other flautist's tour will garner as much attention as the one just announced for Northrop Auditorium in October. That's probably not saying a lot, though.

One of hip-hop's most beloved hitmakers, André 3000 of OutKast, will bring his New Blue Sun Live tour to the University of Minnesota's performance hall on Oct. 19. The show will showcase the rapper's much-publicized conversion to new age-y flute music.

Per the promotional materials for the tour: "New Blue Sun Live is more than a concert; it's a sonic odyssey that leaves fans both enchanted and reflective; reaffirming André 3000′s status as a visionary in contemporary music."

Known for the enduring, Polaroid-shaking 2003 megahit "Hey Ya!" as well as other infectious OutKast gems like "Ms. Jackson" and "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)," André Benjamin has not performed in the Twin Cities in over two decades.

He and his childhood pal Big Boi skipped Minnesota on their last OutKast tour in 2014 and have been on hiatus since then. Big Boi has continued to regularly record and perform as a rapper, including a headlining appearance last summer at Taste of Minnesota. André, however, has mostly pursued acting, including a co-starring role alongside Will Ferrell in "Semi-Pro" and a lead role as Jimi Hendrix in the botched biopic "All by My Side."

For the Northrop show, the 49-year-old Atlanta native will be joined by his "New Blue Sun" co-producer Carlos Niño and three other musicians playing tunes from the spacey and mellow collection. They've been playing tunes off the record — and nothing more — in concert since March, including such rolling-off-the-tongue titles as "That Night in Hawaii When I Turned into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn't Control ... [Expletive] Was Wild" and "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time."

Tickets for the Northrop show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via tickets.umn.edu, priced $50-$230. Options for seats include a VIP package with a pre-show Q&A. In case anyone has any questions for André.