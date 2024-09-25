Nation

Hey, where's your card? Another Detroit-area library deals with bugs

Bugs in a library — again.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 25, 2024 at 10:00PM

OAK PARK, Mich. — Bugs in a library — again.

The Oak Park Public Library in suburban Detroit was closed Wednesday for a scrubbing after bedbugs were found in two chairs in the computer area. A library nearby in Royal Oak was closed Sunday and part of Monday after staff said unwanted visitors crawled out of a just-returned DVD case.

The library in Oak Park will reopen Thursday.

''We feel that taking every available action to ensure our public spaces are safe, comfortable and accessible for both our staff and community members goes without question here,'' the library said on Facebook.

Bedbugs were confirmed to be in chairs that were swiftly removed from the Oak Park library on Tuesday. Pest experts found no evidence of other bugs, but the library still decided to clean the building.

The pests found at the Royal Oak Public Library were cockroaches.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Judge orders mental health exam for California man accused of courthouse explosion

A federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health evaluation for a man arrested after an explosive went off in a courthouse lobby that injured five people and who officials say had told law enforcement he had planned to kill deputies and a judge in the building.

Nation

Where Trump and Harris stand on immigration and border security

Nation

Harris walks fence at US-Mexico border as she works to project tougher stance on migration