Brain tissue is innately squishy. Unlike bones, shells or teeth, it is rich in fat and rots quickly, seldom making an appearance in the fossil record.

So when Russell Bicknell, an invertebrate paleontologist at the University of New England in Australia, noticed a pop of white near the front of a fossilized horseshoe crab body where the animal's brain would have been, he was surprised. A closer look revealed an exceptional imprint of the brain along with other bits of the creature's nervous system.

Dug out from the Mazon Creek deposit in northeastern Illinois and dating back 310 million years, it's the first fossilized horseshoe crab brain found. Bicknell and his colleagues reported the find last month in the journal Geology.

"These kinds of fossils are so rare that if you happen to stumble upon one, you'd generally be in shock," he said. "We're talking a needle-in-a-haystack level of wow."

The find helps fill a gap in the evolution of arthropod brains and also shows how little they have changed over hundreds of millions of years.

This arthropod was not a crab but is closely related to spiders and scorpions. The extinct penny-size horseshoe crab was buried more than 300 million years ago in what was once a shallow, brackish marine basin. Siderite, an iron carbonate mineral, accumulated rapidly around the dead creature's body, forming a mold. With time, as the soft tissue decayed, a white-colored clay mineral called kaolinite filled the void left by the brain. It was this white cast on a dark-gray rock that helped Bicknell spot the uniquely preserved brain impression.

"This is a completely different mode of brain preservation," said Nicholas Strausfeld, a neuroanatomist at the University of Arizona who was among the first to report a fossilized arthropod brain in 2012 but wasn't involved in this study. "It's remarkable."

The extinct Euproops brain showed a central cavity for the passage of a feeding tube and branching nerves that would connect with the animal's eyes and legs.

Bicknell and his colleagues compared this ancient brain structure with that of a horseshoe crab species still found along the Atlantic coast and noticed remarkable similarity. Aside from external differences, the internal brain architecture hadn't really changed despite being separated by more than 300 million years.