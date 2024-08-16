Hettie Jones, publisher, educator and award-winning poet and former wife of Amiri Baraka, dies at 90

The Jones' were strained by his infidelities and rising fame and by the pressures of being an interracial couple, even in the supposedly liberated Greenwich Village, where Hettie was subjected to catcalls. By the mid-'60s, the world — and LeRoi Jones — were moving on; he became increasingly radical and conflicted about having a white wife. The assassination of Malcolm X, in February 1965, devastated him and helped convince him to abandon Greenwich Village. He moved to Harlem and helped launch the Black Arts Movement, the literary ally of the Black Power movement. Within a few years, he had changed his name to Amiri Baraka, remarried and at times denied he ever had a previous wife or name. (Baraka died in 2014.)