CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Geno Hess ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship Saturday by walloping Murray State, 52-22.

The Redhawks (9-2) finished the regular season with a 5-0 record in conference, tied with UT Martin, which knocked off Eastern Illinois, 34-31 in its season finale. Southeast Missouri State claimed the conference's automatic berth into the FCS playoffs on a coin flip Saturday night.

Hess broke the Southeast Missouri State and OVC records for most rushing yards in a single game

The Redhawks scored on a pick-6 on the third play of the game when William McCall picked off a Jayden Stinson pass and raced 49 yards to the end zone. Hess scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter to take a 21-3 lead.

Lucas Maue completed 2 of 4 passes for 87 yards, with both completions going for touchdowns. He added 10 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown for Murray State (2-9, 1-4).

