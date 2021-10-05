Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.
Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz's board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company's president and chief operations officer.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers. The Estero, Florida-based company has since focused on its restructuring process and exit from bankruptcy protection.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe
The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten.
World
Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras
Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to the insurgents, a prominent rights group said Tuesday.
Business
NYC public libraries will end late fees in push for equity
New York City's public libraries will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials, city officials announced Tuesday.
Business
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Pennsylvania's attorney general filed criminal charges Tuesday against the developer of a problem-plagued pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.
World
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation's space glory.