Herro goes from raising eyebrows to turning heads as Heat knock out Bulls in Play-In Tournament

The Heat were trailing by eight in that one when Herro nailed a 3 with just under a minute remaining. He then poked the ball away from Chicago's Coby White near midcourt. Rather than go for a layup or dunk with no one in his way and a chance to make it a one-possession game, he opted to pull up for a 3 from the left wing. The Bulls' Kevin Huerter got the rebound and passed to Matas Buzelis for a 3 that sealed the win.