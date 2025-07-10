Heroics of Texas camp counselors cast spotlight on those who oversee millions of US kids each summer

As floodwaters rose in Texas, camp counselors hoisted children onto rafters, carried them to dry ground and sang with them to keep them calm. Some died trying to keep their campers safe.
These heroics have cast a spotlight on the people who fill these roles. Often teenagers, some just a year or two removed from being a camper themselves, counselors are a staple of the summer camp experience for the more than 25 million children whom the American Camp Association estimates attend camp annually.
''Thank goodness for the brave counselors," said Keli Rabon, a Houston mother whose 7- and 9-year-old sons were rescued from Camp La Junta. She said the counselors who saved them were ''really just kids themselves.''
More than 160 people still are believed to be missing, and at least 118 have died in the floods that laid waste to the Hill Country region of Texas. The riverbanks and hills of Kerr County are filled with vacation cabins, youth camps and campgrounds, including Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp where at least 27 campers and counselors died. Officials said five campers and one counselor from the camp have still not been found.
Texas inspectors signed off on Camp Mystic's emergency planning just two days before the catastrophic flooding. The specifics of the plan weren't released, but under state law it had to include instructing campers what to do if they need to evacuate and assigning specific duties to each staff member and counselor.
Henry DeHart, interim president and CEO of the American Camp Association, said counselors typically receive training in areas such as risk management, emergency procedures, child development, abuse prevention, and supervision. Over the years, they've stepped in during emergencies, from wildfires to medical crises, while grabbing few headlines, he said.
''What happened in Texas is a profound reminder of the immense responsibility camp counselors carry and how seriously they take that duty,'' he said.
A counselor describes the responsibility of the job