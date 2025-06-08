Hernandez gets go-ahead hit in 10th as Marlins outlast Morel, Rays 11-10

Morel hit a three-run homer off Ryan Weathers, and Danny Jansen and Taylor Walls followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Weathers was hit in the head after his final warmup pitch to start the game on catcher Nick Fortes' throw to second base and was pulled after three innings for precautionary reasons. Weathers is the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers.