ATLANTA — Nerea Hermosa scored 20 points, Lorela Cubaj added 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Georgia Tech beat Virginia 67-31 on Sunday.

Mckenna Dale hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Virginia its first lead of the game at 18-16 but Eylia Love hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets in front for good and spark a 10-0 run.

Carole Miller hit a 3 to cut the Cavaliers' deficit to 31-24 with 7:13 left in the third quarter but they went scoreless for the next 9 minutes and did not make another field goal until Amandine Toe hit a 3 with 3:45 left in the game to make it 63-29.

Love finished with nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for Georgia Tech (11-3, 2-1 ACC).

Miller and Toi led Virginia (3-9, 0-2 ACC) with eight points apiece on combined 4-of-19 shooting.

___

