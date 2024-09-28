Hermès brings unexpected autumnal hues to spring Paris spring collection with a geometric edge

Elie Saab unveiled his spring collection on Saturday at the Palais de Tokyo, and let me tell you, any expectations of colonial nostalgia were swiftly blown away, just like the harmattan gusts he drew inspiration from. Instead, what we got was a mesmerizing journey through the African savannah that felt fresh, vibrant, and completely devoid of tired clichés. This was no ordinary safari chic—Saab took the concept and injected it with his signature luxury, letting it roar in all the right ways while keeping the camp firmly in check.