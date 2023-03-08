More from Star Tribune
Business
Hudson, Wis., organic ingredient supplier Ciranda names new CEO
Doug Audette previously led Hardware Hank franchisor United Hardware.
Local
Hospital staffing legislation gets attention amid nurse shortages, care delays
Worsening staffing, safety problems in hospitals draw lawmaker concerns, but differences over solutions.
Politics
Biden is set to detail $3 trillion in measures to reduce deficits
President Biden's budget proposals, to be released Thursday, are expected to include tax increases on businesses and high earners.
Politics
Walz signs order protecting gender-affirming health care
A similar bill is traveling in the DFL-controlled Legislature, but supporters said emergency action was needed.
High Schools
Hermantown scores early, often to blank Luverne in 1A opener
The Hawks, seeded second, produced three goals in 71 seconds in the first period and went on to a 6-0 victory over Luverne. The Hawks, last year's runner-up, have now won 13 in a row.