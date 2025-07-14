Hermann's debut heroics lead South Africa to T20 victory over Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe — South African batter Rubin Hermann made an impressive T20 debut and led Proteas to a five-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the opening game of the tri-series on Monday.
The 28-year-old Herman top-scored with 45 off 37 balls and made up for the top-order collapse before South Africa cruised to 142-5 in 15.5 overs in its first T20 this year.
Dewald Brevis smashed five sixes in his belligerent 41 off just 17 balls in a strong Proteas chase.
Zimbabwe was earlier limited to 141-6, despite an unbeaten 54 from its skipper Sikandar Raza, with George Linde picking up 3-10 after South Africa captain Rassie van der Dussen won the toss and elected to field.
Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi (1-15) and Nandre Burger (1-22), returning after almost 10-month absence from lower-back stress fracture, bowled well upfront before Raza and Ryan Burl (29) provided the acceleration for Zimbabwe in the second half of the innings.
South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second game of the tri-series on Wednesday.
Hermann and Brevis control the chase
Tall fast bowler Richard Ngarava (3-35) struck twice inside the powerplay when another debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius offered a return catch off the first legitimate ball in Proteas' chase and Reeza Hendricks' middle stump was knocked over when he tried to go for an ambitious drive and got a big inside edge.