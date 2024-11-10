'Heretic' and Hugh Grant debut with $11 million, but 'Venom: The Last Dance' tops box office again

''The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,'' released by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, which specializes in Christian entertainment, is about six siblings with a bad reputation who take over the local church pageant. The film, an adaptation of Barbara Robinson's 1972 children's book directed by Dallas Jenkins, did well with audiences, who gave it a ''A'' CinemaScore. It, too, was modestly budgeted at about $10 million.