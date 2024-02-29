Shares in Hormel Foods shot up 12% Thursday morning as investors went nuts over improved sales of Planters, Skippy and other brands.

The Austin, Minn.-based company broke from recent trends in the food industry and sold more pounds of food this winter, and it expects more volume sales growth over the rest of the year.

Consumers had recently been buying less food from Hormel and other brands in the face of price increases, but the volume growth — industry parlance for improved unit sales — was a welcome sign the company is offering shoppers the right deals.

Hormel is tinkering with promotions "to really get the right price for the consumer," said Deana Brady, the company's head of retail.

"Demand was strong for many products," Hormel CEO Jim Snee told analysts. "We have a clear and achievable path to deliver earnings growth and improve our business over the next three years."

If Thursday morning's gains hold, Hormel's stock will reach its highest level since October. Last fall, investors punished the company for boosting worker wages in a new union contract and as commodity prices were fluctuating.

"The 3.7% volume growth this quarter was a particular bright spot, as it has been difficult for packaged food manufacturers to grow volume sales in this consumer spending environment," said Arun Sundaram, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research. "Given the strong start to the year, there is optimism that the worst is behind the company and that Hormel could raise its full-year outlook next quarter."

Hormel's profits rose slightly to $218 million for the first fiscal quarter that ended in January, a 40-cent per share haul that beat Wall Street estimates. Sales rose 1% from the year before to hit $3 billion.

On Thursday the company reaffirmed its outlook for the year and expects sales to grow 1-3%.

Earnings leftovers