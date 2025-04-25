Here's why a flare-up between India and Pakistan over Kashmir matters

NEW DELHI — India and Pakistan have intensified their hostilities over the hotly contested Kashmir region following a massacre of 26 mostly Indian tourists, which New Delhi linked to Pakistan.
Pakistan denies it was behind Tuesday's attack by gunmen on a group of tourists in Kashmir. Both sides have since escalated the tensions by exchanging diplomatic and trade sanctions against each other and raising fears of a military conflict.
Here are five reasons why a flare-up between India and Pakistan matters:
The Kashmir attack can lead to an armed conflict between two neighbors
Under intense domestic pressure, India has hinted at the possibility of a limited military strike on Pakistan in response to what it called the ''terror attack'' with ''cross-border links.'' Pakistan made it clear that it will respond militarily to an attack.
This raises fears that an escalation by any one side can lead to a wider war. The last time the two nations came to blows was in 2019, when a suicide car bombing killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir.
In 2021, the sides renewed a ceasefire agreement along their border, which has largely held. That relative calm was broken on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire between their armies.
Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint between the archrivals