

It can be challenging to plan a memorable family getaway that makes the whole crew happy, especially when traveling with kids of different ages. But Chicago has attractions that engage everyone from toddlers to teens. Hit the road and check out some new and must-see exhibitions at the trio of tourist destinations found on the Museum Campus: the Adler Planetarium, the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum.

Keep in mind that most of the big museums require advance tickets purchased online; there are discounts for ages 3 to 11. To save on multiple attractions, consider a Chicago CityPASS (see below).

Adler Planetarium

In the Doane Observatory at Adler, a middle-school girl peers through a powerful new 24-inch reflective telescope that reveals many mysteries of the universe. The instrument collects 44% more light than the smaller, 33-year-old telescope it replaced, allowing visitors to see dimmer objects in the sky. Clearly visible are the mountains and craters on the moon's surface and even the Andromeda Galaxy, about 2.5 million light-years from Earth.

The young aspiring astronomer has questions about Saturn. A docent explains that the sixth planet in the solar system is made mostly of hydrogen and helium, and the rings encircling it are chucks of ice and rock.

Scenes like this one, common before pandemic-related hardships forced the attraction to close in 2020, now seem remarkable. When the planetarium reopened this past March, stargazers were over the moon. They had missed the celestial wonders seen at the domed landmark, a fixture overlooking Lake Michigan since 1930. Now it's back and better than ever.

First up, Mars mania has hit Chicago. NASA's traveling exhibition "Roving With Perseverance" opened July 1 in the Our Solar System gallery. It features full-scale models of the six-wheeled Mars Perseverance rover, which is the size of a small car, and its sidekick helicopter Ingenuity, the first earthly aircraft to fly on another planet. The real Perseverance and Ingenuity are busy exploring the Red Planet. The exhibition runs through Jan. 2.

Next, check out the Grainger Sky Theater, home to one of the highest-resolution digital dome screens in the world, for a mind-bending ride through the solar system in the year 2096. Dazzling stars and fiery planets are so close, you can almost touch them.

Michelle Nichols, director of public observing, says humans have always had a connection to the sky, and even in an urban environment they strive to learn more about the cosmos.

"The Adler thrives precisely because people find viewing the heavens uplifting and inspiring and exciting," said Nichols. "The Adler Planetarium's mission is to connect people to the universe and each other under the sky we all share."

The Adler is open daily. Tickets are $19-$35 for adults and $8-$24 for children. The Doane Observatory is open Wednesday nights, weather-permitting (1-312-922-7827, adlerplanetarium.org).

Shedd Aquarium

After exploring the heavens, dive into the ocean. Meet rescued California sea lions Laguna and Cruz at one of the largest aquariums in the country.

A trainer shakes a rattle at Cruz, taps him, and on cue, the massive marine mammal presents a flipper as if he wants to shake hands. He's a crowd-pleaser, especially with the aquarium's youngest visitors, and is rewarded with a tasty fish.

It's part of the "Animal Spotlights" presentation in Abbott Oceanarium, the sea lion habitat that re-creates the coastal ecosystem of the Pacific Northwest. The other sea lions respond to hand signals, but Cruz was blinded by a gunshot as a pup, so trainers taught him to react to tactile and audible cues.

Not to be outdone, Laguna waddles in on his large flippers and shows what he's got. He poses with his tail raised and stands on his back flippers — an Instagram-worthy photo op. For the grand finale, he demonstrates the loud barks and growls that define sea lions.

In the wild, sea lion colonies produce a cacophony of vocalizations to communicate with each other and warn of any threats. Pups can recognize their mother's call amid the din.

Social and intelligent, these animals are known for their playfulness, so you could watch them zip around in the water all day, but sea lions are only one of hundreds of species in this nine-gallery aquarium. There's much to see, so plan to spend at least half a day ($40 adults, $30 children; 1-312-939-2438, www.sheddaquarium.org).

Field Museum

The Field's newest exhibit, "Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep," is an introduction to sea creatures of another sort — enormous prehistoric sea reptiles and sharks that would make that man-eater in "Jaws" look about as intimidating as a kitten.

Thanks to books and video games, kids know a thing or two about dinosaurs, but this exhibit curated by London's Natural History Museum introduces their less familiar ocean-dwelling counterparts.

Visitors are transported back 200 million years to an alien ecosystem where they come face-to-face with some of the largest, most ferocious predators to ever swim beneath the waves. There are more than 100 fossils and models — some look like a real-life version of the Loch Ness Monster.

The fossilized tail of a 30-foot-long Leedsichthys, one of the largest fish ever discovered, is a real marvel. The exhibit runs through Sept. 5 ($29-$42 adults; 1-312-922-9410, fieldmuseum.org).

CityPASS savings

Want to go all-out? With the Chicago CityPASS, you can get admission to five attractions including the Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and Skydeck Chicago plus two of the following: Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago, Museum of Science and Industry, or the 360 Chicago Observation Deck. The pass is $114, or $93 for ages 3 to 11 (citypass.com/chicago).

Where to stay

The Langham, Chicago: A luxury hotel close to many of the city's prime attractions (330 N. Wabash Av., 1-312-923-9988, langhamhotels.com).

Where to eat

Giordano's: Serving Chicago's famous deep-dish pizza. (1340 S. Michigan Av., 1-312-583-9400, giordanos.com).

Tracey Teo is an Indiana-based travel writer.