Here's what we know about a school shooting in Austria

GRAZ, Austria — A shooter opened fire inside a school in Austria's second-biggest city Tuesday, killing nine people, authorities said.
At least 12 others were wounded in the attack, and the gunman later died by suicide in a bathroom in the school in Graz, officials said.
Details about the suspect's motive, as well as information about the victims, were not immediately available.
Here's what we know:
Nine people were killed
Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school, about a kilometer (over half a mile) from Graz's historic center, after a call at 10 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.