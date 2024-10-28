Here's what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

But she's expected to hit broader themes as well, encouraging voters to look behind her at the White House and imagine who will be sitting at the Resolute Desk at a moment of great consequence. She's aiming to drive home the stakes of the Nov. 5 election for undecided voters — especially moderate Republicans who may be uncomfortable with Trump's divisive leadership and extreme rhetoric. And while Harris' team is betting that there is a significant number of moderates who can still be persuaded, progressive Democrats are worried she's not focused enough on economic issues in the campaign's closing days.