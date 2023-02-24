Pet parents sometimes admit that losing an animal companions can be as hard as losing a human family member.

"Humans don't go crazy with joy when you come back inside after getting the mail," said Leigh Ann Gerk, a pet loss grief counselor in Loveland, Colo., and founder of Mourning to Light Pet Loss. "Human relationships, while important, can be difficult. Our relationship with our pets is simple. They love us just as we are."

When someone is dealing with the death of a pet, people want to help, but often don't know how. Sometimes their comments can hurt.

"Greater society doesn't recognize the intensity of this loss and the grieving that comes with it," said Jessica Kwerel, a D.C. psychotherapist who specializes in pet loss.

Here are a few suggestions on how to support grieving pet parents:

Avoid euphemisms and platitudes. Don't say, "They are in a better place," since "the only place you want your pet is in your home," Gerk said. Other things not to say: "They're running free," "They're not in pain anymore," or "They're with your other dogs now."

While some people might find these phrases healing, others may see them as dismissive, Kwerel said. "That's trying to apply logic to an emotional experience."

Never say an animal has been "put to sleep," when explaining a pet's death to a young child. That may cause them to fear going to sleep at night. "Instead, you can say: 'We helped him along in his dying process,' " Kwerel said.

Be careful with "Rainbow Bridge" imagery. The Rainbow Bridge is a mythical overpass where grieving pet parents are said to reunite forever with their departed animals.

"That's not a belief system for some people," Gerk said.

Share your pet grief story. It can help the grieving pet parent to know you've been through it, too. But don't make the conversation about yourself.

"Don't compare grief situations," said Michele Pich, assistant director of the Shreiber Family Pet Therapy program at Rowan University. "That won't help. You can say: 'I understand how painful this can be,' but keep the focus on this current experience."

If you knew the pet, share your memories. It's helpful for pet owners "to know their animal has made an impact on other people's lives as well as their own," Pich said. And use the pet's name rather than saying, "your dog" or "your cat," Gerk suggested.

Rituals are wonderful. Make a donation to a rescue group, plant a tree in that animal's honor, write a poem about the pet, or even an obituary.

Don't minimize the loss or try to find a silver lining. It wasn't "just" a cat, or "just" a dog. It was a family member. And don't say, "Now you can travel," "You won't be tied down anymore," or "Your vet bills won't be so high."

There's no time limit on grief. Try not to rush the process. "Sometimes people will have sympathy for a day or two, then not understand why you are still grieving weeks or months later," Pich said.

Don't tell people what to do or how they are going to feel, Kwerel said. "You're not in charge of their feelings."

Pich agreed. "There won't be a time when you don't love or miss them," she said. "It doesn't go away. It just becomes more tolerable."

Listen. "Grief is not a problem to be solved," Kwerel said. "You can't take away their pain. Just be a compassionate witness to it."

Discourage big changes right after a pet dies. "For example, someone might say: 'I drove them to the vet in this car, so I'm getting rid of the car,' " Pich said. "Let them get to a better place when they can make rational decisions."

Don't ask what you can do. "That puts the onus on the griever," Kwerel said. Instead, do something like sending flowers. "You can also send a text, email or voice message, but say no response is necessary."

Don't suggest getting another cat or dog without adding "when you are ready." Pushing them implies they are replacing the one who died.

Gerk said she has had clients who needed companionship right away, others never adopted again and still others adopted when they felt ready. "Some are afraid to feel that loss again," she said, "but I remind them that all those years are worth it."